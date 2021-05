Member of Parliament for Mangochi South West Justin Majawa has claimed that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is not against the appointment of Martha Chizuma as the new Anti-Corruption Bureau boss.

He alleges that it is Tonse Alliance Members of Parliament who are not interested in confirming Ombudsman Chizuma.

He says DPP only has a representation of five MPs in Public Appointment Committee of Parliament while the majority members of PAC are from the Tonse Alliance.