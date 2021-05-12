Let’s Pray for the Life Of Joyce Banda- Prophet Liabunya

Joyce Banda to be attacked

Self-styled Prophet Austin Liabunya has urged the faith community to pray for the life of former President Dr. Joyce Banda saying her life is in danger as some people are planning to finish her off.

The highly respected Man of God, Prophet Liabunya made the ‘Shocking’ prophecy on Wednesday through his official facebook page. He said the former President Banda will be attacked by some people within the Tonse Alliance administration.

Here is the full Prophecy:

PROPHETIC WARNING – DR JOYCE BANDA

To the saints in Malawi,

I have been quickened to urge you to stand in prayer for our mother Joyce Banda against an attack that God has repeatedly showed me 4 times only within this night. I haven’t slept a wink I have been in prayer interceding But God has instructed me to bring it out to the saints as a team to pray for our precious soul.

I love her, we all love her and if really do so, we will wish her well.

Specifically, I have seen a serious attack on her health and a different hijack. The same person that killed Sidik Mia and his team is also attempting on her life.

This vision has come in a parable so I’m very sensitive in how I give it out – that’s why I’m also still praying for more clarity and I may come back to deliver it if God permits me.

I know you will ask many questions because I mentioned honorable Mia being killed by a person.. Oh yes! It was a big person within Tonse Alliance that did it not CORONA VIRUS.

But you people think it was COVID-19 because you can’t see in the Spirit neither hear the VOICE of God. But I tell you his death will be vindicated once TONSE is out of the line (VERY VERY SOON) because it was just for ‘a minute’.

God Bless Our President!

God Bless Malawi!



God Bless You!

LIABUNYA LIVE IN MALAWI



