Lazarus Chakwera Dismisses Fallout With Chilima , Calls For Unity Among Malawians

By Wisdom Ngwira

May You Live Long- Chilima whispering to Chakwera

Mzuzu, May 12, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera wound up his five-day tour of duty in the northern region with a call for people in the country to be united for the country’s development.

Chakwera said as he is striving to implement what the Tonse Government pledged prior to the 20 June fresh presidential elections, the nation needs to be united for the achievement of the pledges.

He was speaking Tuesday to a crowd that gathered at Katoto Round About before leaving for Lilongwe.



“As you are all aware, as a nation we are working towards realization of the Vision 2063 and if we are to fully achieve this, we need to be united in finding ways that will lead to the successful realization of the same.

“For example, the Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima and I have been united since we came into our agreement and I want this to trickle down to all people in the country,” he said.

The President said national issues like the National Economic Empowerment Fund loans need to be given to people who deserve it regardless of their political affiliation.

“Let’s put aside issues of political and religious affiliations and provide each other equal opportunities in accessing the loans. The nation is in serious need of development projects hence the need for unity and peace amongst all Malawians.

“We are in need of good road network and other infrastructure in the country and this calls for unity and hardworking amongst us all.

Vice President for Malawi Congress Party in the north, Harry Mkandawire hailed the President for his commitment towards developing the north