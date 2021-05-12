High Court Dismisses Bushiri’s Application on Extradition Case

High Court Judge Justice Richard Kapindu has dismissed an application by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary lawyers to review judgment by a magistrate court ruling on the extradition case.

The judgment comes after Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita was not satisfied with a judgement by Chief resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa who dismissed an application by Bushiri and his wife to have their extradition dismissed and has the issue of the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Protocol referred to the Constitutional Court.

In his ruling delivered on Wednesday in Chambers, Justice Kapindu says Bushiri legal team has failed to demonstrate that the interests of justice require the course of action they sought.