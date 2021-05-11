Stop Bullying or Intimidating PAC Members, Your Martha Has Miserably Failed Interviews

BY LEONARD CHIMBANGA

Failed the interviews

Martha Chizuma won many hearts due to her methods and approach as the ombudsman.

However, there is a reason PAC was established as an organ in parliament to confirm such appointments.

It comprises members from different political parties. Members of the Committee are at liberty to vote their conscience.

It is wrong to blame the chair or members from one political party on top of that some are independents and each member carries one vote meaning, the Chair did not vote twice or influence the outcome in any way.

The decision is collective. It is PAC that rejected her.Bullying or intimidating members of Parliament must not be tolerated or condoned by law-abiding citizens.

Members of Parliament are protected by the Constitution as they carry out their noble duties in that house.In the past, they have rejected so many people for reasons known to themselves.

While I understand the frustration we must accept that this is a process that only they can carry out and it is stipulated in our Constitution. There is a huge difference between an interview and a confirmation.

I for one wish she was confirmed but this is it.

Malawi has a political government.