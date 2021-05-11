State House Insists ACB Free From Chakwera’s Interference

By Zenak Matekenya

ACB is free- Banda

Mzuzu, May 11, Mana: State House Press Secretary, Brian Banda, has reiterated President Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment never to interfere with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)’s operations, let alone protect anyone found on the wrong side of the law.

He made the remarks on Monday during State House Briefing in Mzuzu when he was asked to confirm if the President had met with ACB officials over alleged dubious accommodation payments to Cross Roads Hotel which implicates state house officials.

While he could not confirm whether the meeting took place or not, Banda said ACB is an independent body and that Chakwera cannot dictate its operations.

Banda also made clarification on the issue of former Minister of Labour, Ken Kandodo who was suspended from his ministerial post on reasons connected with diversion of COVID-19 funds.

He said while speaking in Kasungu on Friday, the President did not conclude that Kandodo was not in the wrong, but rather said some officials within the ministry gave wrong information on the matter.

Banda said whether Kandodo will be reinstated as minister or not remains the prerogative of the President.

Of government officials who were interdicted in relation to the K6.2 billion COVID-19 funds, Banda stated that the issue is in the hands of the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and that those who will be clean will be reinstated as soon as possible.

On a different note, the press secretary revealed that the Ministry of Justice has made strides in formulating a new law that relinquishes the President as chancellor of public universities in line with Chakwera’s commitment.

He, however, said meanwhile, the President remains chancellor of all the public universities that will delink from University of Malawi until the new law is in place.

During the briefing, the President’s executive assistant, Sean Kampondeni, highlighted Chakwera’s engagements in the north which includes meetings with civil society organisations and Members of Parliament from the region ahead of parliamentary budget seating which commences on Wednesday this week.

He added that the President was scheduled to visit mausoleum for late Alliance for Democracy (Aford) President, Chakufwa Chihana, upon invitation by family members.