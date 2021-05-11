ENDED IN TEARS: Parliament Rejects Ombudsman Martha Chizuma Appointment As ACB Czar After Failing Interviews

Failed the interviews

Public Appointments Committee of Parliament has rejected the appointment of Ombudsman Martha Chizuma as the new Director General for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after failing the interviews.

According to information at hand, Ombudsman Chizuma ‘successfully’ failed to convince members of the Public Appointment Committee (PAC) during the interviews which were conducted on Tuesday.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Ombudsman Chizuma as Director-General for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on 28 April.