Chakwera challenges Graduates to Create One Million Jobs

By Salome Gangire

Mzuzu, May 11, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has challenged graduates to be bold and create new opportunities on the job market instead of competing for the old ones.

Chakwera was speaking Tuesday at Rafiki Institute in Mzuzu when he attended the 14th University of Livingstonia graduation where 521 students graduated with certificates, Diplomas, Degree and Masters Degrees.

The President said Malawi is rising out of the ashes of obscurity and mismanagement, but her ability to reach her destiny of shared prosperity as envisioned by Malawi 2063, demands a new measure of strength from the nation’s educated minds.

Chakwera said: “The creation of a new Malawi calls on all college graduates to use their acquired knowledge and skills for the expansion of our nation’s developmental and human capital.”



The President also encouraged the graduates to create innovations of lasting value in these hard times of covid-19 pandemic.

He said Malawi needs a new breed of graduates who provide solutions when problems arise and not those who run away.

“As the world gears towards a new normal, we have the opportunity to create a legacy that the next generation of students will learn from,” the president said.

He advised the graduates that what they will do with their degrees will determine whether they will be counted as part of this legacy.

The President then congratulated the graduates for successfully completing their education.



Vice Chancellor for the University of Livingstonia, Rev Dr. Timothy Nyasulu said despite challenges like the Covid -19 pandemic, the university has been able to produce a crop of these graduates.



He said the Covid-19 pandemic made the university to shift to technology driven teaching and learning.



“However, the transition to technology driven teaching and learning has met challenges such as unreliable internet , expensive data and lack of access to affordable ICT gargets and E-learning studios are making it hard for most students to access education virtually,” he said.

He therefore, asked government to expedite the construction of Livingstonia-Njakwa Road that leads to its Laws campus as students and staff face challenges using it.

Only 40 students attended the graduation physically due to the prevailing Covid -19 situation while the rest attended virtually.

University of Livingstonia has four campuses at Laws Campus in Rumphi, Ekwendeni, Kaningina in Mzuzu and Ekwendeni College of Health Sciences.

The University has seven faculties of Education, Social Science, Theology, Applied Sciences, Clinical Science, Nursing and Midwifery.

Unilia which is owned by the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia and was established in 2003, has up to date graduated 3,033 students.