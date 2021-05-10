NBS Bank partners with IT Centre on Smart Finance

TAMANDA LONGWE: With this facility, our customers can enjoy the best of both worlds

NBS Bank plc has partnered with IT Centre Limited, a leading ICT products and solutions company in the country, in a bid to help customers purchase various electronic equipment for their homes or businesses with the introduction of Smart Finance facility.

Through this facility, loans will be granted to individuals and corporate customers for the purpose of buying electronics from IT Centre Ltd.

Making the announcement in Blantyre, NBS Bank Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Tamanda Longwe said: “The Bank thought of introducing Smart Finance with IT Centre Ltd in order to help customers bridge the gap and meet their personal needs. With Smart Finance, a customer has access to a wide range of electronics being offered by IT Centre Ltd at a very affordable price, as they can pay monthly instalments to the Bank for a maximum period of 24 months.”

“This eases the burden on our customers who do not have to pay the full amount of cash to make their purchase. The Bank will instead make the payment on their behalf and the customer can collect their items from any Smart Zone shop, which is part of the IT Centre group. We are happy to help our customers attain their dreams and improve their day to day lives. With this facility, our customers can enjoy the best of both worlds”.

The products on offer range from TVs, Fridges, Cookers, Mobile Phones, Airconditioners, Washing Machines and other electronics found in the Smart Zone shops.

“For individual customers, this facility does not require any collateral. Customers need to provide a letter of undertaking from their employer and the quotation from IT Centre to any of our service centres for processing. All credit requirements and lending policies will apply; and SME and Corporate organisations are also eligible to access this facility,” added Longwe.

iT Centre’s Business Manager Ismail Milazi hailed NBS Bank for the partnership saying it will benefit customers to buy their dream electronic gadgets without worrying of paying a lump sum for them.

“We are grateful for this partnership with NBS Bank. As you are aware the disposable income for most people has been disturbed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and this partnership will offer customers to buy their dream gadgets and electronic appliances by paying for them in instalments,” said Ismail Milazi.

To know more, customers are encouraged to call the NBS Bank Customer Call Centre on 322 or visit any Smart Zone shop in Lilongwe and Mzuzu, as well as iT Centre in Blantyre.

iT Centre provides a broad portfolio of hardware, software solutions, consulting services, pre-sales and post-sales customer and technical support services to clients drawn from all sectors across Malawi and the surrounding region.

NBS Bank plc is a fully fledged commercial bank providing a wide range of financial services to individuals, small and medium businesses, large corporations and public institutions.