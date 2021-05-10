MDF Soldier Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga Killed In DRC

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier, Chitenji Kamanga, has been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

MDF acting Public Relations Officer, Emanuel Mlelemba, has confirmed the development

Mlelemba said the deceased was killed on Monday after an ambush attack of their camp by unknown armed forces in Eastern DRC where he was serving under the United Nations’ organisation stabilisation mission.

The MDF says it regrets the untimely death of Kamanga, whom it describes as one of its dedicated soldiers.