Pope Francis Appoints Chifukwa New Bishop For Dedza Diocese

Reverend Father Peter Chifukwa

Global head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Father Peter Chifukwa as the new Bishop of the Dedza Diocese of the Catholic Church.

In a statement, the secretary-general for the Episcopal Conference of Malawi the Very Rev. Father Henry Saindi said the announcement was made at the Vatican City today.

“We have every reason to rejoice and congratulate the Bishop-elect as through his appointment we witness yet another indication of divine providence and the pastoral care of Jesus Christ the Good Shepherd,” reads the statement in part.

Born in 1973, the Bishop-elect hails from Tradition Authority Kaphuka in Dedza, he has previously served in various capacities in the Catholic Church.