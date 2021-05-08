EXCLUSIVE: Kandodo to Be Reinstated After Threatening Chakwera

Tere a Kandodo simunalakwe- Chakwera

Weeks later President Chakwera has bowed to pressure and publicly apologized on Friday when he addressed people in Kasungu on his way to Mzuzu.

“Inu a Kandodo simudalakwe. Kungoti muma ofesimu muli anthu otcherana ndale. Ofuna kukugwetsani. Ine sidadziwe kuti mwabwera (Mr. Kandodo there was nothing wrong you did.

“Only that people want to finish you in your office. Be careful, some people have scores to settle with you,” said Chakwera, marking the first sign of the reinstatement of Kandodo soon.

A local analyst has since described Chakwera as a weak leader who has been captured by MCP forces and he is failing to make independent decisions.

At the same time, Presidemt Chakwera’s visit is seen as an attempt to downplay the impact his Vice President Saulos Chilima’s visit three weeks ago.