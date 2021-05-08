Child Rights Organizations Fume At Govt On Criminal Justice Delay

By Lizzie Phiri

Eye of the Child spokesperson Memory Chisenga

A group of Child Rights Organizations has called on the Ministry of Justice through the Director of Prosecution to expedite the prosecution of a Dutch national Wim Akster accused of human trafficking and sexual abuse.

According to a joint statement released on Friday by the child rights organizations, Akster, former employee of Timotheos Foundation was arrested in April 2020 on allegations of trafficking and sexually molesting six students and three young men who were at the time beneficiaries of Timotheos scholarships and bursaries.

“There is reasonable belief that the accused person used his power as Finance Director at Timotheos to entice and abuse the children,” read part of the statement.

In an interview with Eye of the Child spokesperson Memory Chisenga, she expressed concerns on the stall of cases saying this continues prolonging the anxiety and trauma on the victims and their families.

“We want justice for these children, the case has been long over due, contrary to public expectations and we are starting to feel like justice is being denied for these victims,” she said.

Chisenga said the victim ages range from 15 to 19 years.

Esmie Tembenu, Executive Director for Family Rights, Elderly and Child Protection (FRECHP) also appealed to the government to thoroughly assess any foreigners coming into Malawi with an aim of opening orphanages and care centers as some are believed to have bad motives behind.

“It is concerning on how many cases rise from such care centers but no action is taken. It is our plea to the ministry that we make sure that our children are protected in those centers.

“Any offender whether foreigner or Malawian must face the law. It is disheartened to see foreigners get away with this while Malawians committing same crimes are being prosecuted,” she said

Among other organizations signed the petition are Caleb C. Ng’ombo Executive Director of People Serving Girls At Risk, Kenneth Mtago, Executive Director of Blantyre Young Voices, Godknows Maseko, Executive Director of Step Kids Awareness and Margaret Ali of Save the Children Fund of Malawi.

The Timotheos Foundation in Malawi was founded in June 2011, in response to a request for help from the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Malawi.

The Foundation addresses poverty, supports local communities in need, and brings God’s Word to local Malawians.