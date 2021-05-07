UTM IN WOMEN EMPOWERMENT DRIVE: Callista Mutharika to Champion the goal

UTM TEAM A: Callista, Kaliati

Women’s empowerment is the “central nervous system” of any country or organization in these modern days if the society is to develop.



It’s therefore not surprising to a political party that sees the importance of women as backbone of economy to undergo training by reputable women like former First Lady Calista Mutharika.



Women empowerment has been described to mean promoting women’s sense of self-worth, their ability to determine their own choices, and their right to influence social change for themselves and others by UN charter.



Posting on his Facebook, UTM’s publicity secretary Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo says the former First Lady, Mutharika will be the Guest of Honour and main clinical teacher on impacting knowledge on how to make women self reliant.

Three themes have been designed namely, women empowerment in business, bring back girls who have dropped out of school and supporting elderly and people with disabilities.



Calista Mutharika is a well known philanthropist. She has been helping the underprivileged even before she joined mainstream politics.



After the launch at Katoto secondary school on May 14, 2021 there shall be fundraising activities according to Mr Mwenefumbo while observing COVID-19 scientific measures.