VINDICATED: Kunje (left) and Mathanga

The High Court in Blantyre has ordered President Lazarus Chakwera to formally appoint two Mec Commissioners Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje.Judge Jack Nriva has also ordered government to pay honararia to the two who challenged the President’s decision to rescind their appointment.

The court has ordered the office of the President to pay legal costs.Meanwhile, Kunje has told MIJ Online that she feels vindicated.