VP Chilima Directs BT City Council to Vacate Injunction against Red Star Campaign

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has directed Blantyre City Council to charge it’s lawyers to vacate an injunction which some property developers obtained against implementation of a Red Star campaign.

The Red Star campaign was launched in 2015 by former president Peter Mutharika to demolish about 161 substandard buildings in Limbe and Blantyre Central Business Districts, CBD’s.

About 54 property developers dragged BCC to court in 2016 and the matter has dragged since.(Alex Banda- Blantyre)