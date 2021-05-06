Speaker Gotani Hara Rebuffs DPP on New Appointment

GOTANI HARA: DPP did not follow protocol

Following the Vuwa Kaunda’s lost of seat after the Supreme Court declared his seat vacant, the DPP leadership outside Parliament decided to make new appointments to fill vacant seats but the speaker has rebuffed them saying all communication going to Speaker’s office go through the Secretary General of the party represented in Parliament.

DPP through it’s Publicity Secretary, Brown James Mpinganjira wrote the speaker to inform her office about the new changes. The DPP led by Mr Mpinganjira proposed that Martha Lunji must replace Vuwa Kaunda. And that Nick Masebo be deputy to Martha Lunji while Chimwemwe Chipungu be member of Public Appointments Committee. But the Speaker has thrown out the letter citing irregular protocol that DPP followed.

The Standing Orders of Parliament recognize the Secretary General of the Party to communicate to the Speaker’s office and not Publicity Secretary.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of DPP Honourable Gredelzer Jeffrey has written the Speaker on the new appointment of Chief Whip. The new Chief whip in Parliament is Owen Chilenga. This means the other two appointment are invalid and can not stand the test of the parliamentary rules.