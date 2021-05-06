Ralph Kasambara Takes on MCP ‘Young Pioneers’ on President Security

Renowned legal gear box, Ralph Kasambara SC has taken to task the security services that MCP youths have been providing to the President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera without backing of the law.



Of late, reports have been flying in the social media platforms that MCP gurus are busy training their youths at Mtakataka Police training a thing government has refuted even when it was raised in Parliament.



But Ralph Kasambara has posted the images of the youths lining in the streets of Lilongwe providing security services to the President instead of State Institutions like police and army.

“State President and Vice President have State protection. In simple terms they are guarded by the Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police Service.

“In view if the above do we really need parallel party (MCP) security services? If so what purpose do they serve? And what are we saying about the efficiency and efficacy of our State institutions?” Kasambara asks?



According to the Constitution of Malawi it’s only Army and Police that are mandated to provide security services to the President and his Vice and any parallel security is illegal and poses danger to the State machinery.

Sections 152 and 159 of the Constitution provides the following:



There shall be a Malawi Police Service which shall be constituted by an Act of Parliament that shall specify the various divisions and functions of the Malawi Police Service.



The other section stipulates that there shall be the Defence Force of Malawi which shall be the only military force constituted in Malawi and shall be regulated in accordance with the Constitution and any other written law.

Malawians have not forgotten the automatic regime of MCP which has its military wing called Malawi Young Pioneer (MYP) that caused untold pains and miseries to Malawians during Kamuzu Banda rule.