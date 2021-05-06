Monica Chakwera For Open Talk On Menstruation

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Lilongwe, May 6, Mana: First lady Madame Monica Chakwera says time has come now to break the silence on menstruation issues saying it affects girls who initially deserved better menstrual health and hygiene services.

She made the remarks at Mtunthama State Lodge in Lilongwe on Thursday during a symbolic presentation of menstrual health and hygiene kits.

“The country can cut the poverty line by allowing girls who are ready and committed for school to let them accomplish their dream so that in one generation we can turn things around.

“We must level the playing field so that stigma is defeated and the country backtracks from preventing talking of menstrual issues openly. It must no longer be a secret, let’s talk about it now,” she appealed.

She thanked Shaping Our Future Foundation, among many partners that are helping out needy students, saying over 300 secondary school girls have now been rescued from expulsion from school through offering scholarships.

Minister of Gender, Community Services and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, and Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje agreed on calling upon everyone in the country to highlight the plight of a girl child.

“It’s deplorable that studies have proved that absenteeism in schools is very high for girls during menstruation which should not have been the case now. We need to collectively work together to address this issue,” NyaLonje said.

UNFPA Country Representative, Won Young Hong, said for any country to develop, girls’ education must be above all priorities.

“Malawi’s future will be great if we move out of some cultural barriers to education. Girls must not consider motherhood as an achievement. Let them go to school and compete at the international community with fellow women,” Hong said.

She, then, assured the country that UNFPA is ready to support any positive initiatives to delay early pregnancies for a better future.

“Teenage pregnancies is an intern-generated poverty transmission cable which must be avoided for Malawi to develop,” she added.

One of the students with special needs from Lilongwe Girls Secondary School, Eunice Chirwa, 18, whose dream is to become a nutritionist thanked the Firtslady for bailing out students with disabilities.

“It is our appreciation to the Firtslady to choose Lilongwe Girls Secondary School as a model school for scholarships to students with special needs. I’m here today because of your kindness through the support that I receive,” Chirwa who read a poem from Braille said.

Country Representative for Days for Girls International, Eunice Banda, appealed for realistic realisation of menstrual rights and equity.

“We must make sure that there is safe environment as we think about menstruation. Therefore, I urge all parents and guardians to kindly open up and use clear language when initiating girls who have experienced menstruation for the first time,” she said.

On the sidelines of the event, former Principal Secretary for Gender, Dr Mary Shaba, asked girls to opt for contraceptives rather than abortion which she said is life threatening.

“Girls should not wait for pregnancies to occur if they cannot control themselves. I encourage them to go for contraceptives so that they achieve their dreams and become mothers after education. Getting pregnant is now by choice,” she said.

The key message carried along from all speakers was aimed at advancing menstrual health equity in schools and all communities across Malawi.

Women from various walks of life, local and international, the faith community, judiciary and members of parliament patronised the event.