Chilima Tips Chikwawa Council On Mining, Wildlife

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa, May 6, Mana: Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima has asked Chikwawa District Council to incorporate issues of mining and wildlife in its reform areas.

Chilima made the remarks when he engaged the council on Thursday where, among others, he appreciated the council’s reform areas on agriculture, education, revenue collection as well as health.

However, Chilima noted that Chikwawa district is surrounded by the reserves which would be potential areas for mining hence urging the council to build its capacity to effectively investigate the same.

Chilima said the district produces more millet and cotton and as such it is time to start thinking of producing products out of the crops for sustainability.

Chikwawa District Council Chairperson, Gerald Bede, said the visit by the Vice President has enlightened them on some key areas in as far reform areas were concerned.

“The visit is beneficial to us as a Council. The Vice President appreciated our areas ranging from agriculture to health. All the areas he tackled are a true reflection of what Chikwawa is and we are hoping for positive strides in our reform areas.

“The council has land that is earmarked for the construction of a new district hospital and we were advised to send our plans to the responsible ministry as well as Office of the Vice President,” Bede said.

The Vice President also appreciated construction works of new Dyeratu Market where 280 vendors out of 362 registered vendors are expected to occupy once it is completed.