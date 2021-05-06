Chakwera Heads North to Counter Chilima’s Unstoppable Impact

SKC: Unstoppable

Just two weeks after Vice President Saulos Chilima spent five days in the northern region inspecting projects and holding reforms meetings, President Lazarus Chakwera is heading there too on Friday and has lined up rallies along the way.

The move has sparked speculation on social media that Chakwera wants to ‘fufuta mapazi a Chilima’ meaning to down play the impact that Chilima’s visit had with a massive coverage on both traditional and social media.

The Vice President drove to Karonga twice in 48 hours for reforms and project inspection and was back again when Kyungu bridge was washed away, mobilising efforts to have the bridge fixed in 24 hours and it was done.

Chilima also recieved praise for his energy in executing a tight programme that would have taken one month for an ordinary politician.

“We expected this. The MCP camp is not happy. They think Chilima is getting popular and they have started arranging useless programmes for the President,” someone had this posted on social media.

A programme that is making rounds on social media indicate that President Chakwera will first stop at Lumbadzi then Mponela, Kasungu boma, Jenda and finally in Mzuzu. Meanwhile, Chilima is in the southern region where he is being heavily followed by DPP supporters as well.