Nankhumwa Graces Elshammah Ministries International Church Opening Ceremony in Chikwawa

The church is the genuine catalyst for social transformation and development and therefore the church needs everyone’s support including that of those in authority in order to effectively carry out its noble role, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

He was speaking on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Group Village Head William, T/A Katunga in Chikwawa where he was Guest of Honour during the official opening Elshammah Ministries International Church.

According to Nankhumwa, the church is driven by moral and social values as enshrined in the teachings of the Christian faith and therefore it makes crucial contribution towards social change and makes a huge impact in shaping society’s value systems.

This, he said, leads to positive transformation in people’s social, political and economic lives. He said it is therefore imperative that any individual or organizations that have the capacity to help churches grow should invest in that growth in order to ensure that the Church continues to positively shape society.

“I wish to commend this church’s leadership for working hard to ensure that you construct a beautiful church,” he said, adding that he was excited to be part of the “history” of the opening of the first ever Elshammah Ministries International Church in Malawi.

Turning to the clergy, Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President for the Southern Region, said they ought to continue their noble work of preaching peace and unity as well as love among Malawians of various backgrounds.

Reverend Kingsley Mtwana of the Revival Life Church in Blantyre delivered a powerful message of always turning to God for redemption.

The sermon followed the reading of the Holy Bible Psalms 125 and the Book of Luke Chapter 8 verses 22 to 25 by Nankhumwa.

Bishop Robert Mtwana of Elshammah Ministries International Church led the clergy and congregation in welcoming and Nankhumwa.