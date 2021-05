Connect on Linked in

Nyirenda Appointed Bullets CEO

Super League defending Champions Nyasa Big Bullets has appointed Suzgo Nyirenda as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1st May 2021.

Nyirenda, a former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary and experienced football administrator, has replaced Escort Chinula.

Nyirenda joins Bullets after serving as the Deputy General Secretary and Competition Manager for Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) in South Africa.