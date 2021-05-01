Malawi Celebrates Labour Day: Chakwera Commits to Promote Descent Work

By Memory Chatonda

MCTU messages displayed on placards

Blantyre, May 1, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera says his government is committed to create decent work in Malawi that will lead to the promotion of socio-economic development of the country.

Chakwera made the remarks Saturday when he presided over the commemoration of International Labour Day at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

The Malawi leader said it is disheartening to note that some workers are being subjected to precarious conditions such as being unpaid, unappreciated by their bosses, overworked and abused in various ways.

The president therefore said it is high time employers started appreciating what their employees do for them at all levels depending on what they employed them for.

“Truth should be told that Malawi may have precious stones on the ground but without workers to bring them out of the ground for value addition, there wouldn’t be meaningful development. In short, work is the bedrock for any country’s economy.

“My government therefore commits to appreciating the role that workers play in the national economy. In line with this, my administration is determined to promote decent work to ensure that workers are able to pay utility bills in time and live a better life,” said Chakwera, adding that that his government has instituted different mechanisms to promote the rights of workers.

Chakwera then applauded Trade Unions for playing a significant role in ensuring that all labour related laws are followed and enforced by different stakeholders.

“I am fully convinced that the welfare of any labour force cannot be improved without the help of a strong Union. As such, I commend the Trade Unions for the work they do,” said Chakwera adding that the government is taking necessary steps to address all long-standing labour related issues.

President Chakwera also revealed that his government is committed to supporting all sectors that were affected by the impact of Covid19 pandemic to rejuvenate in order to assist in building a new Malawi.

In her remarks, Consultative Association of Malawi Chairperson of Board of Trustees, Zandile Shaba assured with the President that her organization would support his government in creating one million decent jobs for the youth in the country as one way of increasing employment levels.

Malawi Congress of Trade Union President, Luther Mambala applauded the President for gracing the occasion observing that the move demonstrates that the president has the welfare of workers in the country at heart.

Mambala commended the Tonse government for revising minimum wages for laborers, implementing the K100, 000 tax-free band for salaried employees and also broadening the spectrum for health-care services for workers to access COVID-19 test, treatment and vaccination.

Mambala however, condemned some employers who were allegedly believed to have subjected their workers to unpaid leave and retrenchment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the event, the Malawi leader joined workers in solidarity walk and also toured some pavilions mounted by The Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) and ESCOM.

This year’s commemoration was held under the theme ‘Decent work, key to Economic Recovery Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.