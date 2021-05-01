Madame Chakwera Wishes Muslims Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr

By Elizabeth Mandala

Madame Monica Chakwera symbolically presents food packages to selected beneficiaries at Makhetha primary ground in Blantyre

Blantyre, Mana: First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera Friday sent her warmest greetings and best wishes to all Muslims during Ramadan.

She sent the best wishes as was presiding over Muslim World League (MWL) food distribution exercise at Makhetha Primary School Ground, Traditional Authority (TA) Kapeni in Blantyre.

“As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid, I would like to wish the Secretary General of the MWL, Dr Mohamed Al Issa, all the Muslims around the world and in Malawi a happy Eid-UL-Fitr,” Chakwera said.

She commended the League for the great work they have been doing in the country for over 12 years including drilling of boreholes, supporting orphans, health and education.

The First Lady , urged all women to embrace the good will of the League especially in the education sector by being on the forefront in encouraging girls to go to school.

According to Representative of MWL Malawi, Noordeen Kaonda, due to the effect of Covid-19, many families have been affected economically hence their thought to reach out to the underprivileged.

“We are distributing relief supplies in form of flour to 25,000 households across the country and more especially to those who have not harvested enough like in the lower shire.

“We have a total of 250 metric tonnes to distribute and for Makhetha and we reserved 25 tonnes of maize flour,” Kaondo added.

A beneficiary at Makhetha, Hawa Dyoni, 81, expressed her joy after receiving a 10 kilogrammes bag of flour, saying it would take her a long way together with her grandson as she struggles to find food day to day.

The food distribution exercise was graced by Senior Chief Kapeni, MWL Shakeela Jussab and Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre City East Constituency, John Bande.