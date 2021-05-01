Inkosi Gomani V Urges Ownership Of Developmental Projects…Inspects Chingeni Tollgate Construction Works

By Sylvester Kumwenda and Maston Kaiya

Gomani (immediate front) inspecting the works at the facility

Lilongwe, Mana: Inkosi Gomani V has said Malawians should learn to own and take care of projects being implemented in their respective communities which aim to develop the country.

He was speaking at Chingeni in Ntcheu when he inspected the ongoing construction of a MK 2 billion Chingeni Toll Gate by the Roads Fund Administration (RFA), which aims at increasing revenue generating activities for the institution.

Gomani said people should learn to have a sense of ownership towards developmental projects saying the country could only develop if Malawians themselves have a mentality of owning these projects which was essential in the success of any project.

He as such said his leadership would make sure to sensitize his subjects about the importance of taking care of the Chingeni Toll Gate and how the project would benefit the country at large.

“This infrastructure will help us in many ways like in the creation of job opportunities even for some locals here. It will help in generating revenue which will be used to construct better roads, which will in the long run ease transportation of goods and services for the people. So there are numerous interconnected long term benefits for our people.

“As such, we will make sure there is a lot of sensitization against encroachment of land meant for the toll plaza. Also, as we have a lot of livestock in this area, people should know that they are not supposed to graze near or within these premises. All in all, we want people here to take good care of this fundamental facility,” Gomani added.

He said he was impressed with the progress of the works at the site, saying apart from the potential financial gains, the infrastructure was adding beauty to the area.

Board Chair of Board of Directors of RFA, Kester Kaphaizi said the construction works the facility are expected to end by end June and it was expected to be operational by mid July.

“As you know, the main function of RFA is to raise funds for maintenance and rehabilitation of roads in the country. Currently, the revenue that we collect through fuel levy can only carter for about 50 percent of the total requirements of road maintenance and rehabilitation, so we need more resources.

“But once this is operational, we expect to significantly boost our revenue collection, and subsequently increase our service delivery” he said.

Kaphaizi subsequently said they are putting in place measures to ensure there was no room for abuse of resources which would be collected so that any money realized should be used for its intended purposes.

Member of Parliament for Ntcheu Central, Dr Albert Mbawala said the massive infrastructure would help in generating funds for the development of the nation.

He said he would continue engaging chiefs in the area so that they may together take the lead in protecting the facility.

“We are sensitizing people in this area that this is a property of Malawi government and should be taken care of because the money raised will benefit each and every Malawian including the residents of this area. As such, there should no form of vandalism,” Mbawala said.