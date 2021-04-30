Panic As Patients Escape From Zomba Mental Hospital

Health authorities from Zomba have launched a manhunt for nine patients who have escaped from Zomba Mental Hospital.

Spokesperson for Zomba Mental Hospital, Harry Kawiya confirmed the development on Friday. He said the Patients have been missing since March but their absence has only been noticed recently

Kawiya added that the referral psychiatric facility has full protection but it is not known how the patients escaped

“We are not sure as which way the patients might have used to escape the referral hospital. They may have used the main gate or jumping the fence,” said Kawiya

Kawiya further appealed to members of the general public to report to police or the hospital if they have any information that will lead to the tracing of the patients.