Over MK 9.4 Billion ‘Swimming Pool’ Project Sparks Anger in Malawi

President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has allocated over MK 9.4 Billion Kwacha for the construction of a swimming pool at Kamuzu Institute of Sports in Lilongwe, a developed which has angered tax payers.

Government through the Ministry of Sports has awarded a Chinese company named China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation to do the construction work.

In an interview Minister of Sports, Ulemu Msungama defended the move to construct the multi-billion kwacha ‘swimming Pooh’ saying the money will also be used to construct stands for spectators.

In the 2020/21 budget allocation, the Kamuzu Institute for Sports got the lion’s share of the ministry’s allocation after being allocated K1 billion for its rehabilitation works.

In total, the Ministry of Youth and Sports was allocated about MK7 billion of the MK2.2 trillion 2020/21 National Budget.