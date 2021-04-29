HARD TIMES: Cooking Oil, Sugar Prices Rise

Its Thafu: Cooking Oil Now At MK 12995

As Malawians continue to be hit hard with high prices of essential commodities, Prices of Sugar and Cooking Oil have increased in the past 24-hours, the Publication has learnt.

According to a survey conducted in some shops across the country, a 5 litre bottle of cooking oil is now selling at MK12995 from MK 10,500 while 1KG packet of Sugar is going at MK 1060 from MK 8000.

Recently, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) said the increase in prices of cooking oil by manufacturers should not be related to the re-introduction of 16.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on the essential commodity.