Saint Breaks Ground with KULIMA Theme Song

SAINT: As an artist, I am obliged to serve my country

As one of the celebrated musicians in the country, Saint has shaken the ground with his latest release “KULIMA”, a theme song for KULIMA- Schools Without Walls movie which is scheduled for a virtual premiere on 7th May.

The song has been appraised by local music devotees as a masterpiece as, not only does it entertain, it also teaches and motivates Malawians to engage in good agricultural practices while farming.

In the 4-minute song, Saint, whose real name is Yamikani Chikwawe, takes a step to appreciate how fertile the land of the country is before tipping farmers on how best they can go with their farming activities without compromising natural resources.

Saint was engaged to come up with the concept of the theme song and warmly embraced it as it was something he has always wanted to do.

“As an artist, I am obliged to serve my country. When I heard about the concept, I knew I had to do it better for Malawi. Farming is one of the routines that can pull the country on a great height hence we need to protect and preserve our natural resources,” he said.

Kelvin Sulugwe, one of the media personnel who supports the organization of the virtual event, hails Saint for the song and recommends watching the movie as it has fueled his decision to venture into farming.

“It is a very nice song for those who love good music. Again, it is through this movie that I have been motivated to seriously think about farming,” reads part of Sulugwe’s Facebook post.

The movie, titled KULIMA – School without Walls, is a captivating film about Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)’s and the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR)’s contribution to the Farmer Field School approach of the KULIMA programme funded by the European Union (EU) with co-funding of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

It will be premiered on May 7th on Zodiak TV and virtually on the Facebook pages of Zodiak Online, KULIMA Movie as well as European Union in Malawi. The premiere will start at 8:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Saint’s KULIMA theme song has already started enjoying airwaves and is available on MalawiMusic and Mikozi Network websites.