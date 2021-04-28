Ombudsman Martha Chizuma Appointed ACB Czar

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Ombudsman Martha Chizuma as Director-General for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Secretary for Justice, Reyneck Matemba has confirmed the appointment in an interview with local media on Wednesday .

According to Matemba, President has submitted Chizuma’s name to Parliament for confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee (PAC).

Meanwhile, PAC has set 11 May as the day it will scrutinize the appointment of Chizuma.

Once confirmed by Parliament Chizuma will be the first woman of the land to hold that position since time in memorial.

