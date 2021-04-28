MERCK Foundation Commends Media for Breaking Stigma Around Infertility

By Memory Chatonda

DR KELEJ: This training will emphasize on the significant role that media fraternity play not only on infertility issues but also on girls and women empowerment through education

BLANTYRE, April 28, Mana: MERCK foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr Rasha Kelej has commended media fraternity for playing a significant role to sensitize communities on adverse effects of stigma against couples with infertility condition.

Dr Kelej who is also the President of Merck More Than a Mother, made the remarks ahead of Merck Foundation Media Health Training on Thursday organized on the sideline of the eighth edition of Merck Foundation Africa, Asia luminary online video conference.

Dr Kelej observed that journalists especially from African and Latin American countries have been a vibrant tool to influence the society to create a cultural shift in order to break stigma around infertility and raise awareness about infertility prevention.

“This media training therefore, will emphasize on the significant role that media fraternity play not only on infertility issues but also girls and women empowerment through education,” she said.

More than 1500 African and Latin American journalists from more than 35 countries including Malawi, Tanzania, Mozambique and Botswana are expected to participate in the deliberations.

Meanwhile, MERCK foundation is set to announce the call for this year’s application for the upcoming MERCK foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ and ‘ Mask Up with Care’

Merck Foundation, the Philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany advocates for capacity building for healthcare personnel, fights stigma and discrimination against people with infertility condition and also promotes girls’ education in Africa and Asian countries among others.

Mana/mkc