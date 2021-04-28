Death Sentence in Malawi is Unconstitutional-Supreme Court Rules

The Supreme Court of Appeal of Malawi has made a landmark ruling that death sentence in Malawi is unconstitutional.

According to a panel of seven judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal, death sentence is unconstitutional because it abolishes a right to life.

The court that also ordered that all prisoners who were sentenced to a mandatory death sentence will how now be given a chance for re-hearing in order to be re-sentenced.

This follows an appeal by Charles Khoviwa who was convicted of murder and sentenced to death.