Alfandika Resigns As MEC Chief Elections Officer

Resigns

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika has resigned from his position.

According to Nation Online, Alfandika has resigned from the post after securing a job as United Nations (UN) position as an international elections advisor.

Meanwhile, MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale, in a statement, says the commission will soon be meeting to discuss on how the vacancy will be filled.

Alfandika holds a Master of Arts in Economics and a Bachelor of Social Science Degree from the University of Malawi.

He previously worked in the Office of the President and Cabinet and Malawi Social Action Fund, before joining the Malawi Electoral Commission.