Maseko Ngoni Launch Female Wing

By Constance Pindikani

Lilongwe, April 27, Mana: Lilongwe Maseko Ngoni Chapter is geared to uplifting and empowering women in cultural matters.

Lilongwe Maseko Ngoni Chapter Sunday launched a Female Wing in Lumbadzi which was formed in February, 2021.

The Maseko Ngoni chapters namely, Zomba, Blantyre, Kasungu, Balaka among many are there to unify Ngonis that are found in the districts to promote the Ngoni culture.

Chair lady Female Wing in Lumbadzi, Esther Mbengwa told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on the sidelines of the event, that the launching of the Chapter would help the women to discuss issues affecting them and how best they could develop themselves in their communities.

“The idea of establishing this wing is to help women have a group of their own where they can teach one another how best to promote this culture and instil it to their children because women are the ones that take care of children unlike men.

“We have been teaching one another how to make the Ngoni attire, embroidery and weaving. We mostly order these things from South Africa but now we want to be doing these things on our own. We spend time composing new songs and singing, and learning the Ngoni Language Isizulu, because we lost our tongue,” she disclosed.

Mbengwa urged other women Ngonis, who are not party to this group that to join in order to promote the Maseko Ngoni heritage.

The Chairlady added that, “Women benefit from each other on how they can take care of their families, good husband treatment to make marriages last longer.”

The launch was graced by the presence of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Zamula, who commended the women wing for this initiative to keep the heritage ticking.

“It is not easy to keep one’s culture especially when our world has evolved so much. Launching the female wing will help empower all the Ngoni women as they will be helping each other out in matters that directly concern them,” he noted.

Lilongwe Chapter’s Chairperson, Andrew Chisale hailed women for the great role they play in developing the country, therefore should be given opportunities to realize their dreams.

“No news can be sweeter than this for the Maseko Ngoni heritage, and Paramount Chief Gomani V, is happy and very ready to support them. Let us give them equal opportunities, the chapter expect a lot from them in the drive to preserve our culture and empowering women in several dimensions of life,” he said.

Chisale added that the female wing would be an inspiration to other women who are currently inactive.

One of the onlookers, Calister Njobvuyalema said she was inspired by this gathering and she would join her fellow women immediately.

“This gathering has really inspired me greatly, I wish to join my fellow women in helping to promote our heritage in due course,” she echoed.