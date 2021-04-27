Chakwera Off to Zomba For Virtual Graduation

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will on Wednesday preside over University of Malawi (Unima) virtual graduation ceremony at Chancellor College in Zomba.

Chakwera, who is also the Chancellor of Unima, is expected to arrive at the Great Hall at 08:00 O’clock.

The graduation ceremony will be held virtually as a measure of controlling the further spread of Coronavirus in the Country.

According to the earlier statement from Unima council, only congregation staff and invited government officials shall be allowed in the great hall.

“The ceremony will be live on you tube, Facebook and Chanco television and the university will communicate the links in due course,” reads the statement in part.

Recently, some graduating student’s lamented over Unima Council’s decision of hosting a virtual graduation descring the decision as discriminatory,