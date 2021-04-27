Bails Galore in Covid-19 Plunder

Connect on Linked in

The Blantyre Magistrate Court has released on bail eight people accused of abusing Covid-19 funds.

The eight are Pudenciana Makalamba, Keith Chikonda, Fletcher Nyirenda, Stanley Jailosi Gavi, Andrew Mughogho, Linda Mauluka, Ellard Naming’ona and Chisomo Sibanda.

Chief Resident Magistrate Jean Kayira has released the eight bail on the following conditions:

1. To pay a bail bond of two hundred Kwacha cash.

2. Report at regional police on Friday.

3. Not to interfere with state witnesses.

4. Seek permission when leaving Blantyre.

5. Provide the court with national ID.

6. Surrender travel documents.

7. Seek court’s permission when leaving Malawi.