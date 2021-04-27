Bails Galore in Covid-19 Plunder

The Blantyre Magistrate Court has released on bail eight people  accused of abusing Covid-19 funds.

The eight are Pudenciana Makalamba, Keith Chikonda, Fletcher Nyirenda, Stanley Jailosi Gavi, Andrew Mughogho, Linda Mauluka, Ellard Naming’ona and Chisomo Sibanda.

Chief Resident Magistrate Jean Kayira has released  the eight  bail on the following  conditions:

1. To pay a bail bond of two hundred Kwacha cash.

2. Report at regional police on Friday.

3. Not to interfere with  state witnesses.

4. Seek permission when leaving Blantyre.

5. Provide the court with national ID.

6. Surrender travel documents.

7. Seek court’s  permission when leaving Malawi.

