AG CHIKOSA SILUNGWE HITS BACK: I have never dabbled in the idiocy of leaking professional work

By on No Comment

AG CHIKOSA SILUNGWE WROTE:

SILUNGWE: In the 24 years as a lawyer, I have never leaked work I have done for my client

Er;
I have 24 years post qualification experience; with 23 of those years as a member of the Malawi Law Society of good standing.

As an attorney, I have provided counsel to individuals, Malawian and international organizations respectively by providing them with bespoke advice. 

Indeed in the past 24 months or so, I was one of lead counsels in what is perhaps the most important case in Malawi’s history  – the 2019 Presidential Elections Case.

In the 24 years as a lawyer, I have never leaked work I have done for my client. In the 9 months or so that I was lead counsel in the Presidential Elections Case, I and my colleagues in our team never leaked any work that I did for my client. 

On 12 February, 2021, I said and I repeat: Leaking the Opinions of the Attorney General (and in this case my Opinions) is 
a) unprofessional;
b) silly;
c) immature; and
d) nonsensical. 
I have never dabbled in the idiocy of leaking professional work. I will not suddenly start such buffoonery just because I now work from Capital Hill.


Chikosa Silungwe

AG CHIKOSA SILUNGWE HITS BACK: I have never dabbled in the idiocy of leaking professional work added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.