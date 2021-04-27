AG CHIKOSA SILUNGWE HITS BACK: I have never dabbled in the idiocy of leaking professional work

AG CHIKOSA SILUNGWE WROTE:

SILUNGWE: In the 24 years as a lawyer, I have never leaked work I have done for my client

Er;

I have 24 years post qualification experience; with 23 of those years as a member of the Malawi Law Society of good standing.



As an attorney, I have provided counsel to individuals, Malawian and international organizations respectively by providing them with bespoke advice.



Indeed in the past 24 months or so, I was one of lead counsels in what is perhaps the most important case in Malawi’s history – the 2019 Presidential Elections Case.



In the 24 years as a lawyer, I have never leaked work I have done for my client. In the 9 months or so that I was lead counsel in the Presidential Elections Case, I and my colleagues in our team never leaked any work that I did for my client.



On 12 February, 2021, I said and I repeat: Leaking the Opinions of the Attorney General (and in this case my Opinions) is

a) unprofessional;

b) silly;

c) immature; and

d) nonsensical.

I have never dabbled in the idiocy of leaking professional work. I will not suddenly start such buffoonery just because I now work from Capital Hill.



Chikosa Silungwe