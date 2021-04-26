Witch-Hunting: State House Investigates Attorney General Silungwe Over ‘Leaked’ Memos

BRIAN: AG under Probe

In what can be described as political witch-hunting, State House says it is investigating leakage of memos from the office of the Attorney General.

Presidential Press Secretary, Brian Banda confirmed the development on Monday during a weekly state house press briefing.

This is in relation to a number of leaked legal opinions from the Attorney General meant for government officials.

According to Banda, this amounts to corruption, and culprits, if known, will be dealt with and that the matter has been subjected to an investigation.

Recently, the Antony General Chikosa Silungwe condemned leakage of his legal advice to government, calling it silly and immature.

In a statement released on February 12, 2021 the SG expressed disappointment with the recent leakage of his legal opinions which he says is unprecedented.