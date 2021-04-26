MCP Leadership Wrangles: Gaffer’s Fights Mia Family Over South Supremacy

In his bid to attain the post of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President (VP) for the South, it has been revealed that Rashid Gaffer who is currently the “embattled” Minister of Mining is playing dirty games against Abida Mia (MP) who is serving as the Deputy Minister of Lands.

Abida Mia has in the recent parliamentary by-elections held in some parts of the country including Lower Shire proved to be the most capable person to pull the crowd for the love of ruling Malawi Congress Party.

She among others fought a good fight which saw the then MCP candidates being ushered by the community into the August House.

This is however not going on well with Gaffer who thinks Abida will interrupt his dreams of becoming the VP of the party in the southern region.

It has been revealed that Gaffer is bribing some top party officials (names withheld) to help him take the post in an ‘autocracy’ manner while tarnishing the image of Abida.

Apart from aiming for the post, our cameras have also discovered that Gaffer wants to appointed as the minister of Transport and Public Works, the post that was for Abida’s late Husband, honorable Muhamad Sidik Mia.

The development has forced MCP and non-MCP followers to conclude that Gaffer is just against the Mia family.

But it is a known fact that MCP is a law-led party which only recognizes capable people to lead it.

Abida is a die-hard and loyalist party member who should not be taken for granted by few money hungry people that aim at destroying and barring visionary people to lead.

In a lot of circumstances, Abida Mia has proved to be the caring and considerate person while people will struggle to point out these traits in Gaffer.

Meanwhile, both political and social commentators have predicted that Abida will survive in all this trying time as her dominance is much relevant