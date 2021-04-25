Man Inserts Bone Into Step Daughter’s Private Parts

The Police in Nkhotakota district are keeping in Custody a 26 year old man for allegedly inserting a bone into the private parts of his 4- year old step daughter.

Nkhotakota Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Paul Malimwe identified the suspect as Lucius Chimoto.

According to Malimwe, the suspect committed the offence when the mother of the victim was admitted at Nkhotakota District Hospital.

“The suspect got the opportunity on the absence of his wife and inserted a bone into the private part of his step daughter,”

“The bone got stuck inside her private part and the grandmother to the victim noticed some changes in her granddaughter who was having difficulties in walking confirmed Malimwe

Malimwe further said: “Later she took her to the district hospital where she was operated and the bone were removed.”

The suspect Lucius Chimoto who hails from Katunde village in the area of Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota will appear in court to answer charges of Indecent assault and negligent act causing harm.