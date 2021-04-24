NSANJE IN TEARS As Ten People Drowned In Nsanje River, MP Ganda Sounds SoS

TRAGEDY

Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Honourable Gladys Ganda has mourned with communities over the drowning of ten people who wanted to cross the Shire river from their river gardens.

The people who normally cross Shire during winter cropping met their fate after the boat they were travelling in capsized midway of the Shire river.

Speaking on Gaka FM, a community radio station, Ganda expressed shock and requested Government to quickly fix the bridge challenges at Mtayamoyo which is very crucial to the people of the area.

“I am very devastated. How can this constituency lose 10 lives at one goal? I have been pushing for the connection of Bangula and Makhanga via Mtayamoyo Bridge and I believe that we now have a genuine reason to ask Government to quickly come in otherwise we shall keep on losing lives. Our lives are in danger. This is disaster. I therefore request government and well wishers to come in to bail out the challenges of food scarcity in Nsanje Lalanje so that we minimize movements to the dambo areas along the Mozambique in search of good,” Ganda said.

According to Ganda, due to pangs of hunger that has hit Shire Valley, many people are opting for winter cropping across the Shire river.

The boat has 20 people and women are the most casualties. One family has lost people from this tragedy.

Ganda who is also Budget and Finance Chairperson of Parliament has requested the Department of Disaster in the office of President and Cabinet to assist the bereaved families during this trying moment.

Ganda has already condoled the bereaved families.