Chakwera Describes Malewezi As True Statesman

By Chimwemwe Njoloma

The Remains of Late Former Vice President Justin Malewezi arrives at Likuni Boys Secondary School ground

Lilongwe, April 24, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday led the nation in paying tribute to the late former Vice President, Justin Malewezi, at Likuni Boys Secondary School ground in Lilongwe where Malawians gathered to send him off.

Late Malewezi passed on Saturday April, 17 minutes after arrangements were being made to airlift him to South Africa for medical care.

Addressing the nation and the bereaved family, President Chakwera, said the country had lost a finest administrator and political statesman.

Chakwera said after the late Malewezi retired from politics, he extended an invitation to him to share his journey in politics and other matters of life.

He said that the late Malewezi played a great advisory role to individuals and the nation as a whole saying many benefited from his wisdom.

“There are times when you all cannot see the actual tears flowing down the cheeks but there is heavy bleeding inside because of the grief,” said Chakwera.

He said he has personally benefited from the late Malewezi on most occasions they interacted.

“He was a man who loved peace and unity. He called upon everyone to be at peace with each other in all circumstances. He personally told me the importance of loving one and another.

“He was a true representation of common good and public interest at all times. May his soul rest in eternal peace as we lay him to rest today,” said Chakwera.

On his part, son to the late Malewezi, Justin Malewezi, said his late father was a focused and efficient man who loved his community and his country.

The young Malewezi said his father was a man who knew people by name and he made sure that he listened and talked to them with humility offering the best support.

“We are celebrating his life today because he lived the best life of it.

“Now that he has gone before us, we are glad that we can ask dad to talk to Jesus for us and intervene for us. A big thank you to friends and family who cared for him when he was unwell,” said Malewezi.

It was also learnt that the Malewezi family established a charity where they were supporting the underprivileged children in education.

Sharing his sermon, Bishop Alinafe Kalemba, said the life of late Malewezi was exemplary and worthy to be emulated.

Kalemba said the death of Right Honourable Malewezi should be a turning point to live well with everyone.

“Live for others so that when God in heaven looks down on you should say well done my son. Whether we like it or not, we will one day depart from this earth and so let us live for God,” said Kalemba.

He called upon Malawians to join hands and change Malawi just like Malewezi willed.

Speaking on behalf of the Mwanawanzako Education Bursary Programme, one of the beneficiaries, Victoria Nthala said the late Malewezi has left a huge impact on many who have benefitted from the charity through the bursary.

Nthala said the late Malewezi cared for the less privileged as his own striving to give them the best.

“His advisory and resource contribution was legendary. He always extended a helping hand just to give us the best. We will miss him and thank God for a life well lived,” said the tearing Nthala.

The late Malewezi was born on December 23, 1944 and served as the Vice President of Malawi from 1994 to 2004 including other government portfolios. He is survived by a wife, four children and six grandchildren.