Umodzi Youth Organisation Donates Sanitary Facilities to Likulu Primary School

By Lizzie Phiri

ALL SMILES: Likulu Headmistress Senzeni Dzaipazatha on cloud nine upon receiving the donation

Umodzi Youth Organisation (UYO) on Thursday handed over sanitary change rooms to Likulu primary school as a way of promoting girl child education and women’s rights.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the school, in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kapeni, Blantyre, UYO Programs Director, Shy Ali said following the organisation’s research it established that most girls tend to miss classes and fall behind in education due to lack of sanitary facilities.

“School absenteeism has been one contributing factor as to why most girls do not do well and complete their education. This is a tendency when the schools do not have the necessities to accommodate girls during their menstrual periods,” he said.

Prior to this donation, Ali said the organisation donated four Sewing machines and trained ten members from mother groups within the community in making reusable sanitary pads which were donated to 380 girls at the school.

The School’s Headmistress, Senzeni Dzaipazatha, expressed Joy upon receiving the donation saying the school will at last breath as a sign of relief as this has been a challenge for the girls as well as female teachers.

“Am expecting a rise in the passing rate from now onwards as our girls will no longer miss classes during their menstrual periods, now that they have enough sanitary reusable pads and change rooms.

TESTING, TESTING: A pupil captured at the brand-new sanitary change rooms

Dzaipazatha however said the school enrollment rate is very high such that they lack classroom blocks of which UYO Director Ali promised to look into as they continue to support girl child education in primary schools.

One female learner, a standard 8 Sheilla White commended the organization for their thoughtful consideration saying girls will no longer feel shameful whenever they are around the school during their menstrual periods.

“There has been along of stigma and discrimination mostly from boys whenever someone accidentally have period stains, this was mostly happening as many girls could not afford buying pads as well as lacking rooms where they can go and clean themselves.

This should be an end to our problem, especially missing classes,” said White.

Likulu Primary school has 1582 learners, 802 boys and 782 girls of which more than 350 experience menstrual periods.

Funded by Think Malawi United Kingdom, the USD 10000 project is expected to benefit 700 school girls, 10 members of group through sewing skills and 50 community women through self-help small scale business skills training.