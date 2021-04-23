Muslim World League Bails Out Hunger- Affected People In Nsanje

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje, Mana: Muslim World League has distributed relief food to 1,000 people in Nsanje South West which is the most affected area by drought.

The organisation has since assured more relief food support to other parts of the district.

Muslim World League representative, Neeroden Kaondo, made the assurance this week when the organisation distributed 1,000 bags of flour of 10 kg each to families affected by the drought.

He added that the organisation was concerned with insecurity among households in the district due to droughts.

“As an organisation, we are deeply concerned with droughts and floods that hit the district, affecting.

“We thought of making the donation after being approached by Nsanje South West Member of Parliament, Urita Ntiza, that people in her area were in dire need of relief food,” Kaondo explained.

“We are very sure that the 1,000 bags weighing 10kgs each that we have brought are not enough, but it will still assist some families in one way or the other,” he said.

Kaondo further assured that Muslim World League would continue working with the area’s legislator in distribution of relief items in the constituency.

Member of Parliament for the area, Urita Ntiza commended Muslim World League for the relief food donation, saying the support had come at the right time when people were in dire need of food.

“Let me express my gratitude for your response with the food support to the people of my area. Drought has affected Nsanje, such that people have failed to harvest enough to keep them going,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Agnes Louis from Group Village Head Lambwe thanked Muslim World League for the food support, saying it would support their life.