Things Fall Apart: MCP Says Tonse Alliance Illegal

MKAKA: Back in the headlines

The falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart in the Tonse Alliance Administration as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says ‘Tonse Alliance’ is an illegal entity.

MCP’s General Secretary, Eisenhower Mkaka made the remarks recently in an interview with a local media. He said MCP won the presidential elections not Tonse Alliance.

“There is no entity called Tonse Alliance,” said Mkaka, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs in President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration.

Speaking during a stopover in Karonga on Wednesday, the Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima whose’ UTM Party forms part of ‘Tonse Alliance’ said alliance partners should stick to their agreement.

“People voted for Tonse Alliance and the alliance should move we agreed not the other way around,” said Chilima adding alliance partners should always remember the past and the present.

Tonse Alliance Administration led by President Lazarus Chakwera of MCP is made up of over nine political parties with MCP, UTM and Joyce Banda’s People’s Party on the frontline.