The Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre has nullified Parliamentary elections for Nkhatabay Central Constituency.

Raphael Mhone of People’s Party challenged the victory of Symon Vuwa Kaunda as declared by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Mhone challenged May 21 2019 election results on grounds that they were marred by irregularities.

Initially, the High Court ruled that Kaunda had won the polls, but today the Supreme Court has ruled there should be a fresh election in the area.