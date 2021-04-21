Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia Deplores Land Encroachment

Deputy Minister of Lands Honorable Abida Mia has said Government would not tolerate encroachment on public and private land.

Mia made the call on Wednesday when she visited area 10 in Lilongwe where some people have encroached on public land.

She expressed concern to note that the land in question is a wetland and not suitable for infrastructural developments.

“One of the pillars of the Tonse Alliance Administration is the observance of the rule of law as such, encroachment of any type of land will not be accepted,” she said.

The Deputy Mia has since ordered the encroachers to vacate the land with immediate effect.