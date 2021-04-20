VP Chilima Pleads For Unity In Karonga

VP Chilima pleading for unity in Karonga

Vice President Salous Chilima on Tuesday pleaded for Malawians to unite towards one goal of developing Malawi and desist from political squabbles.

Chilima made the remarks in Karonga when he inspected Karonga Town Water Supply and Sanitation Project, Nthola-Ilola-Ngosi Greenbelt Irrigation as part of his ongoing two weeks tour of national projects.

The Veep knelt down and pleaded with Malawians and those present at the function to remain united and focus on development and leave partisan politics aside.

” I am pleading with you to be united. Malawi is one and when we unite we will develop the country together,” said Chilima.

Chilima’s message was a call for national unity, contrary to what others are spreading on social media that Chilima turned the two functions into campaign platforms.

The Veep said people should not forget where they are coming and that they campaigned together during the June 23,2020 fresh presidential elections.

” We should not forget where we are coming from. We were together (as Tonse alliance) during the June 23, 2020 campaign last year and we are together today. Noone should get big headed,” said Chilima.

He said God answered prayers and cries of everyone who was praying for change and not just a particular few people.

” Let us remain united. This is not time for squabbles or political campaigns. This is the time to deliver our promises to provide loans and jobs to the people,” said Chilima.

This is a similar message that President Chakwera delivered recently during celebrations for the success of the Affordable Input Fertilizer subsidy.

During the function at Kamuzu Palace, Chakwera said no one should be boasting around that the June 23, 2020 victory was because of them, saying everything was possible because of God.

” This was not the work of one person. Noone is bigger or better than the rest. It was a united effort. That is why if we remain united we will achieve great things,” Chakwera had said at the AIP celebration function.

Chilima is on a two weeks tour of some national projects in the Northern, Eastern and Southern regions of the county to appreciate progress so far and challenges the projects are facing, including funding.