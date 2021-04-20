Malawi Football Coaches to Attend LaLiga Coaching Course

About eight local coaches and instructors will from Thursday attend LaLiga Online Coaching workshops for the COSAFA Member Associations scheduled between April 21- May 12 2021.

LaLiga has partnered with COSAFA in conducting courses for both male and female coaches since 2019 with a special focus to develop coaches by sharing the technical expertise.

The workshops have been divided into two Sessions. The first one called the Master Class, will be attended by grassroots coaches comprising of the FA Technical Director, one female coach instructor who attended the CAF Female Coach Instructors Course in Johannesburg last year, two male coaches and one female coach.

The second one is the Club Session for professional club coaches and will involve the Technical Director, one Female Coach Instructor, two female Coaches and one male Coach.

FAM Technical Director John Kaputa and Coach Instructors Caroline Phiri, Maggie Chombo, Davie Mpima and McNelbert Kazuwa will attend the Master Class sessions scheduled for April 21– May 5.

Kaputa will also join Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, Sungeni Msiska, Scholastica Khunga and Chisomo Nkhoma in the Club session workshop to be held between April 28–May 12.

Kaputa said the workshops will help to build capacity of the local coaches who have stayed for a long time without refresher courses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic amidst us, most of our programmes including coaching courses were cancelled. So, this online workshops will help us get new information and be exposed to what our colleagues are doing out there.

“The coaches are expected to cover topics like Long term and short term preparations of a team as well as how to prepare for practical sessions at both grassroots and professional levels,” said Kaputa.

The workshops will be facilitated by Juan Florit, Head of LaLiga Football Programs, and LaLiga Senior Specialist in Football Projects Development Saúl Vázquez Chas.

Each group will cover a total of six-hour sessions which have been divided into three hours per day.-(Story Credit: FAM)